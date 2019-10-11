Chief updates council on programs

ARCANUM — The new village police chief has hit the ground running with new policies and system updates according to reports shared during the council meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Marcus Ballinger, who was officially welcomed last month, shared with council Lexipol, a policy and procedures program for law enforcement. It aids departments in keeping up-to-date with legislative changes and provides guidance on often-times complex issues. Those issues include search and seizure, shootings, vehicle pursuits and use of force, to name a few, both online and in mobile app form.

“The policies and procedures revamp will take place as soon as possible,” said Chief Ballinger. He cited it as a lengthy process with 155 policies to work through, which will take approximately nine to 18 months.

Chief Ballinger also updated the council on becoming more familiar with the Spillman program utilized by county law enforcement. He has made recent visits with various law enforcement department heads throughout Darke County and will spend time with dispatchers to gain more knowledge about the county.

As previously reported, Chief Ballinger has a diverse background in law enforcement, including serving as a Constable for the Sharon Township Police Department and the Lieutenant of the Richwood Police Department near Columbus. He comes to Arcanum with over 19 years of full-time law enforcement experience.

Chief Ballinger has also made a few adjustments to reporting, so it is automated to “make life easier for the officers” and experimenting with the website, JotForm. The latter for use as a daily log that “helps alleviate some data entry for the sergeant.” He surmised it would be at least a year before its utilization within the department.

Last, the chief spoke on a lockdown drill held at the Arcanum High School, with three K-9 units, on Sept. 26, with a special thanks to officers and their partners.

“The drill was a success, nothing found,” said Chief Ballinger.

Council also discussed, gave a motion, and/or approval to the following:

• An ordinance establishing a fee for tax assessments imposed by the Village of Arcanum

• An ordinance establishing Fund 411 for the village

• An ordinance providing for an amendment to the 2019 appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village (General fund and North Street reconstruction fund)

• An ordinance providing for an amendment to the village personnel policies

• An ordinance providing for an amendment to the 2019 appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village (Water fund and electric fund)

A reminder of the Public Safety Night to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Arcanum-Butler High School cafeteria/auditorium. The community is encouraged to attend, as it will be an opportunity to meet Chief Ballinger. The night will be twofold with an introduction to the new police chief as well as information on the fire levy provided by Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine.

The village will also host its first Oktober Fest in Arcanum from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Arcanum VFW at 311 South Albright Street. There will be food trucks Nacho Pig and Creme de la Creme Cakery as well as family-friendly activities, including bouncy houses, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and bobbing for apples. For adults, fall beers, a 50/50 drawing, chuck-a-luck wheel, and bonfire with live music from Shannon Clark and the Sugar beginning at 7 p.m.

The Arcanum Business Association sponsors the event.

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

