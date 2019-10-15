Appreciation Day set for Oct. 19

GREENVILLE — The second annual Backyards and Bonfires Appreciation Day for all first responders and military (active and veteran) will be held from noon to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The day-long event is a special way to say thank you to all of those who have selflessly served our community and country, says Eric Fee, owner of Tribute Funeral Homes. The event is free and will include food, fun, and entertainment, all sponsored by local businesses.

Attendees can look forward to lunch and dinner with entertainment, including comedians Kevin Ruppert, Johnny Woods, Jason Cokes, and Don Smith. Musical entertainment welcomes young singer/songwriter Timothy James Duo, indie country artist-songwriter Raihnna Estrada, and headliner Brother Joe.

Brother Joe is known for his single “Sirens,” a tribute to 9/11 and all heroes.

There will also be bounce houses, cornhole, cotton candy, slushies, free chair massages, bonfires complete with s’mores, even a haunted trail at dusk.

CareFlight will make also make a special stop.

What had once been a dinner and entertainment is now a full-day event that will include overnight camping and door prizes.

There was a great response to last year’s first-ever event, with approximately 200 in attendance, said Fee, who is one of the spearheads behind the event. The event has grown considerably, with nearly every business in the area playing a part.

“Everybody has their hand in it somehow,” continued Fee. Some of those businesses include (but are not limited to) Dave Knapp, SRL Troutwine Insurance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dave Furlong with Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care, ACE Hardware, Village Green, Tribute Funeral Homes, and the Merchant House.

Fee encourages anyone wanting to contribute towards the event to contact him. They are currently in need of monetary donations towards entertainment.

This free event is open to police, fire, military, veteran, EMS, and first responders and their families. Tickets have been delivered to squad houses and various departments throughout the county. Tickets are still available (one per family) by contacting Fee at Tribute Funeral Homes or Erica Cook with the Arcanum Police Department.

Those who do not have a ticket are encouraged to attend with credentials for entry.

More information along with videos thanking area businesses for their contributions is available on the Backyards & Bonfires, Darke County Facebook page.

The second annual Backyards and Bonfires Appreciation Day will be held from noon to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Fireside Resort, 6236 Shade Road, Greenville. Bring a chair!

Honors first responders, military with food, fun, and entertainment

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

