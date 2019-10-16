Trial ends as ILC

GREENVILLE — A bench trial slated for Darke County Common Pleas Court quickly came to an end on Tuesday.

Anthony P. Bergman, 50, of Daytona Beach, Fla., faced a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He gave a guilty plea as part of an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) the morning of his trial.

According to defense attorney David Rohrer, Bergman was an eight-year veteran of the United States Marines who served in Kuwait and the victim of a stabbing almost two years ago. Bergman’s wife, Angela, was the attacker and sentenced to 18 months in prison in Dec. 2017.

“He’s got those issues that he is still dealing with,” continued Rohrer, citing post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. “He doesn’t have any drug problems or drinking problems.”

Prosecuting attorney Deborah Quigley agreed it was a statutorily eligible offense for ILC. However, she disagreed on the issues related to drugs.

“The state would just note, when he was picked up in Georgia, he was charged with DUS (driving under suspension) and marijuana possession,” said Quigley. “So, I’m not sure that’s correct.”

When questions arose on restitution to the victims, Bergman stated, “I’ll do whatever I can, I’ll just have to figure it out.”

Along with ILC, Bergman’s sentence includes court costs, community service hours, to pay restitution of $160 a month, and up to 60 months of supervision. Failure could result in up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine with a potential three years of supervision.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

