Sanders faces alleged parole violations

GREENVILLE — Aaron J. Sanders, 27, of Ansonia, gave an initial appearance via video from the Darke County jail in Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Sanders went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on allegations of community control violations. He was originally convicted on an amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony in July 2018.

According to previous reports, Sanders had allegedly assaulted and stabbed a 25-year-old New Castle, Ind., man at the defendant’s Ansonia residence. He pled guilty to the lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with Darke County Prosecutors and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Allegations of noncompliance include alcohol or illegal drug use, a curfew violation, and a disorderly conduct and assault charge filed in Greene County on Sept. 29.

While probation was not opposed to an own recognizance bond, Deborah Quigley, prosecuting attorney, requested a $20,000 bond.

“Considering the pattern […] developing, we are concerned with what’s next,” said Quigley.

Sanders was released on an own recognizance bond with a probable cause hearing slated for Nov. 1.

