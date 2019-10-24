GREENVILLE — A household chore and alleged theft brought Taylor R. Swartz, 24, before Darke County Common Pleas Court via video from the county jail on Wednesday.

It was on Oct. 12, according to the police report, that the Greenville Police Department was called to the 100 block of East Third on a report of theft. Upon arrival, the complainant advised he had invited Swartz into his home to do his dishes. It was later into the evening that he discovered $340 was missing from his wallet, making allegations against Swartz.

Upon questioning, Swartz denied the theft and permitted officers to search her belongings wherein they discovered a marijuana pipe containing “green leafy vegetation” in her coat pocket.

The search also revealed $340 in the denomination as described by the complainant.

A call to dispatch revealed an active felony warrant from adult probation for Swartz, who was placed under arrest. A further search of her belongings revealed a metal tin containing four syringes and a small bag with an unknown crystalized substance.

Swartz had previously been sentenced to intervention for trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, in 2016, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, in 2018.

She went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on allegations of community control violations with probation alleging Swartz was testing positive for numerous drugs and failing treatment.

Bond was set at $15,000, with her next court appearance slated for Nov. 1.

Kelly E. Smith Jr., 24, of Greenville, also made an initial appearance in court via video from the county jail on alleged probation violations that stem from two community control cases.

It was only a month ago that Smith was sentenced to continued community control sanctions after a change of plea for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was convicted on two charges — trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and sale of counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony — in April.

Bond was set at $20,000 with a probable cause and disposition hearing slated for Nov. 18.

The court also heard allegations of probation violations against Dennis L. Fries Jr., 50, of Greenville.

According to reports, Fries was on probation for two separate cases of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies, one in 2016 and another in 2018.

Probation alleges Fries was testing positive for methamphetamine, failing to pay restitution, and failing to make daily reports to probation.

Bond was set at $10,000, with the next court hearing slated for Nov. 18.

Also in court were the following:

*Michelle L. Miller, 44, on one count felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with pre-trial supervision, and daily reporting via electronic jail with the next court appearance slated for Oct. 25.

*Eric I. Cuzzort, 23, for an active warrant out of Wayne County, Ind. He signed a waiver of counsel and extradition with a bond set at $3,500.

Cuzzort https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.23.19.Cuzzort.Eric_.I.mug_.jpg.jpg Cuzzort Fries https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.23.19.Fries_.Dennis.L.jpg.jpg Fries Miller https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.23.19.Miller.Michelle.L.mug_.jpg.jpg Miller Smith https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.23.19.Smith_.Kelly_.E.mug_.jpg.jpg Smith Swartz https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.23.19.Swartz.Taylor.R.jpg.jpg Swartz

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.