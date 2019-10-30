Defendant’s criminal history defined as ‘noise’

GREENVILLE — An area man was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court to five days in the county jail on Monday.

Jason M. Thomas, 34, of Greenville, went before the court for one count forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Judge Jonathan P. Hein, presiding over the case, the defendant has a lot of “noise,” referencing an extensive criminal history. Some transpired in Darke County as well as in Celina, Kettering, and Vandalia and included driving under the influence, various drugs, and theft.

Thomas admitted to being less than perfect and difficulties in attending Recovery and Wellness Center classes stating it was “hard to open up” when those around him did not take the process seriously.

When asked what he last used, when, and from whom Thomas stated methamphetamine and marijuana last week and that he obtained the drugs in Dayton.

“Do you realize how far gone you are?” asked Judge Hein, citing the defendant had started his drug usage at age 12, making for a 22-year history of alcohol and drug abuse.

Thomas was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail with 85 days jail credit, 60 months of community control, 100 hours community service, and court costs.

Also in court was Casey E.M. Bowman, 30, of New Weston, for sentencing on grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony.

He is currently in the county jail serving 89 days for a failure to appear in Darke County Municipal Court.

Bowman arrived at Common Pleas with a list of recent accomplishments that included establishing a support group made up of his family, electronic jail, and Recovery and Wellness, steps to his recovery, and a letter from a relative on his financial goals.

Judge Hein sentenced Bowman up to 60 months of community control, 18 days jail with 18 days credit, court costs, and 100 hours of community service.

Also appearing in Darke County Common Pleas Court were the following:

*Joy M. Ross, 61, of Troy, for a change of plea on an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony with sentencing slated for Jan. 6, 2020.

* Bradley A. Nunn, 25, of Rossburg, for an arraignment on improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and complicity in aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. Bond was continued at $20,000 with a pre-trial conference slated for Nov. 15 and a trial date set for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

*Terence S. Furlow Jr., 25, of Dayton, on forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and as a fugitive of justice for a warrant out of Posey County, Ind. Bond was contingent on transportation to Posey County with the next court date slated for Dec. 2.

*Jacob E. Howell, 29, of Greenville, a probable cause hearing on probation violations with a continuance of community control sanctions and successful completion of the Woodhaven Residential Treatment Center program.

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jason M. Thomas, 34, of Greenville, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for one count forgery on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Thomas.Jason_.court_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jason M. Thomas, 34, of Greenville, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for one count forgery on Monday. Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Casey E.M. Bowman, 30, of New Weston, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for sentencing on grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a person in a protected class on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Bowman.Casey_.court_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Casey E.M. Bowman, 30, of New Weston, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for sentencing on grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a person in a protected class on Monday. Bowman https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Bowman.Casey_.mug_.jpg.jpg Bowman Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Terence S. Furlow Jr., 25, of Dayton, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on forgery and as a fugitive of justice on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Furlow.Terence.court_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Terence S. Furlow Jr., 25, of Dayton, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on forgery and as a fugitive of justice on Monday. Furlow https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Furlow.Terence.mug_.jpg.jpg Furlow Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jacob E. Howell, 29, of Greenville, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for a probable cause hearing on probation violations on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Howell.Jacob_.court_.jpb_.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jacob E. Howell, 29, of Greenville, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for a probable cause hearing on probation violations on Monday. Howell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Howell.Jacob_.mug_.jpg.jpeg Howell Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Bradley A. Nunn, 25, of Rossburg, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and complicity on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Nunn_.Bradley.court_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Bradley A. Nunn, 25, of Rossburg, in Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and complicity on Monday. Nunn https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.28.19.Nunn_.Bradley.mug_.jpg.jpeg Nunn Thomas https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_10.29.19.Thomas.Jason_.M.mug_.jpg.jpg Thomas

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.