Council accepts Rumpke bid

ARCANUM — Residents will not see a trash rate increase after a bid from Rumpke Waste and Recycling was accepted during a council meeting on Tuesday.

According to Bill Kessler, village administrator, three businesses were approached for trash removal with Best Way Disposal and Rumpke responding.

Further information provided by council member Tom Philpot shows the Rumpke bid came in at $216,389.28 per year for three years with the Best Way bid at $230,000 per year.

“With their proposal, we do not have to raise trash rates at all,” said Kessler with enough cost savings to create a buffer, one that council member Bonnie Millard anticipates will lead to no trash rate increases for at least five years.

Rumpke trash collection, both residential and commercial, including recyclables, will begin in January with pickup scheduled for Thursdays.

Council was also provided updates on the village pool with repairs completed for the season minus painting, which will take place in the spring. Information was also relayed concerning the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA) grant that will help fund the North West Street drainage project.

According to Philpot, the OSDA did not approve the grant. However, they did request the village resubmit their application in December.

The Service and Leisure Committee will discuss their next options on the drainage project with Mote and Associates Inc. in attendance today at 5 p.m.

Council was also introduced to the new part-time administrative specialist, Mary Stephens, who has been inventorying files at the former village hall as well as creating a social media presence for the village.

The village now has a dedicated Facebook page (facebook.com/villageofarcanum) and recently highlighted a local business, 4One Apparel, on the village’s new YouTube channel (Village of Arcanum).

Council also discussed, gave a motion, and/or approval to the following:

• An ordinance amending the police procedures and personnel manual of the village of Arcanum

• Three ordinances providing for an amendment to the 2019 appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Arcanum related to the street fund, police pension fund as well as the water, sewer and electric fund

• A resolution to accept a bid for solid waste collection and disposal

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

Cost savings may buffer rates for the next five years

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

