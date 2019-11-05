Court hears multiple allegations

GREENVILLE — A claim of drugs in a treatment facility led to non-compliance allegations against Jennifer L. Goodwin, 47, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Goodwin, of Union City, Ind., was originally charged with possession of heroin and illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility in March 2015 and was sentenced to intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC).

During a video conference from the Darke County jail, Goodwin claimed someone brought drugs into Recovery Works in Cambridge City, Ind., where she was being treated, which lead to her walking out after only ten days.

“I left everything,” said Goodwin of her belongings as she proceeded to hitchhike home.

“Is there any way I can go back? It was good, I was participating, and it was working for me,” continued Goodwin with the court not opposed to her continued inpatient treatment.

Also facing allegations of community control violations was Jennifer L. Stover, 30, of Greenville. The violation stems from an ILC in exchange for a guilty plea for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, in December 2018.

Stover has made several appearances for non-compliance allegations that began after a new indictment of breaking and entering back in July. After a guilty plea to the charge and an admission to non-compliance, she was placed into treatment only to face allegations of failure to comply and failure to report again in August.

According to Judge Hein, Stover was on the lam for approximately 40 days before her recent arrest.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a probable cause hearing slated for Nov. 18.

Ethan E. Louk, 26, also made an appearance from the county jail on allegations of non-compliance from an amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.

It was a month ago that Louk made an appearance in court on non-compliance allegations. The most recent include failure to report and illegal drug use.

Louk waived counsel and admitted to non-compliance. When asked the reasons for failure to comply, he cited an inability to make the drive from a residency in Dayton, only to reschedule and fail to make the next appointment as well. He also cited a sick family member.

Judge Hein went on to state Louk’s story “stinks” as the defendant was released from jail on a Monday and only two days later was in a Clark County hospital for an overdose.

“You just ran out […] decided to thumb your nose at the whole deal,” said Judge Hein.

Louk was to be held in the county jail until placement in the MonDay program, failure to comply could result in 18 months in prison and up to three years of post-release control.

Also in court were the following:

*Taylor R. Swartz, 24, for a probable cause hearing on allegations of community control violations. She had previously been sentenced to an ILC for trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony, in 2016, and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, in 2018.

She was to be held in the county jail until placement in a women’s treatment facility in Loveland.

*Dustin S. Westfall, 31, of Union City, Ohio, for a change of plea on a charge of breaking and entering. He was released on his own recognizance with sentencing slated for Jan. 6.

Goodwin walks out of treatment center after 10 days

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

