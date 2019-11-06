Crum sentenced to 15 days in jail

GREENVILLE — “If I stay here, I’ll end up dead,” said Bradley S. Crum, 34, during an initial appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Crum went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein via video from the county jail on allegations of community control violations that included failure to attend e-jail and to notify a change of address.

In July, Crum was convicted of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to 60 months of community control. However, allegations of non-compliance brought him back before the court a month later. At that time, he waived counsel to admit to the violations.

On Tuesday, Crum once again waived counsel and admitted to the violations for a second time stating, “I tried” before explaining he was trying to get out of Greenville, claiming if he stays, he will end up dead.

Crum had been residing in Kentucky and was arrested there for shoplifting before extradition to Darke County. He was sentenced to 135 days in the county jail with 120 days credit, court costs, and no further supervision after release.

Also in court via video, Donald L. Daniels III, 39, of Greenville, for an initial appearance on community control violations.

Daniels was originally convicted for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, in April. Probation alleges he failed to report after his release from an Adams County jail, and now faces a new charge of possession, also a fifth-degree felony.

A blanket bond was set at $10,000, with a preliminary hearing slated for Nov. 7.

Also appearing in Common Pleas via video from the county jail were the following:

*Gary B. Williams, 26, of Union City, Ind., on allegations of community control violations on an original possession charge from 2017. He faces a new charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with a preliminary hearing slated for Nov. 8.

*Chastity B. Bradley, aka Chastity B. James, 38, on a warrant for failure to appear in Hardin County. She waived intrastate extradition with a bond set at $1000.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

