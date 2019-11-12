Jones pleads guilty to aggravated trafficking

GREENVILLE — A Randolph County, Ind. man with a criminal history across three states was in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Leroy E. Jones, 39, gave a change of plea to one count aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He faces a mandatory $5,000 fine and a potential three years maximum in prison with a $10,000 fine.

According to Judge Jonathan P. Hein presiding over the case, Jones was trafficking drugs in the vicinity of a school on April 22.

When asked about any other pending charges, Jones stated similar charges of trafficking in Indiana, with a potential 16-year prison sentence as well as a charge of grand theft auto in Louisville, Ky., but claimed it was a misunderstanding.

Jones gave a guilty plea with a sentencing date slated for Feb. 10.

Also in court via video from the Darke County Jail for an initial appearance was Donald L. Garrett, Jr., 34, of Trotwood, for alleged community control violations. He was originally convicted on two counts aggravated trafficking, both fourth-degree felonies, in Sept. 2018.

Probation alleges Garrett failed to report to the Montgomery County probation department, pay restitution, and tested positive for THC.

Garrett, who faces up to 15 months in prison, was released on an own recognizance bond with a probable cause hearing slated for Dec. 9.

Nicholas K. Deaton, 29, also appeared in court via video from the county jail on an indictment of nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, and a second charge of receiving stolen property identified as checks belonging to a local law firm.

Overall, Deaton faces up to two years of incarceration and $5,000 in fines.

According to Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby, probation had been trying to locate Deaton since May and recommended a blanket bond unless a stable address could be verified.

When asked if he had anything to add, Deaton requested an OR bond, stating he was “finally at a point in my life where I’ve been ready to change for a few months now.” However, Judge Hein did not find that recommendation advisable, asking who would be willing to vouch for the defendant.

Deaton, citing his probation officer in Vandalia, went on to state that the pending charge there was “just a theft charge.”

“You know the problem with what you just said?” asked Judge Hein. “You put the word ‘just’ in front of a crime.”

A blanket bond was set at $15,000, with a status conference slated for Dec. 12.

Deaton https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.12.19.Deaton.Nicholas.K.mug_.jpg.jpg Deaton Garrett https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.12.19.Garrett.Donald.L.mug_.jpg.jpg Garrett Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Leroy E. Jones, 39, gave a guilty plea to one count aggravated trafficking in meth, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.12.19.Jones_.E.Leroy_.court_.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Leroy E. Jones, 39, gave a guilty plea to one count aggravated trafficking in meth, in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Jones https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.12.19.Jones_.E.Leroy_.mug_.jpg.jpg Jones

Faces similar charges in Indiana, grand theft in Ky.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.