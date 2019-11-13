Council updated on admin building construction

ARCANUM — An expression of appreciation began the council meeting for Tuesday evening.

According to Mayor Greg Baumle, Seam-Less Asphalt LLC had sealed the fire department parking lot free of charge as a show of appreciation.

While discussing the fire department, council member Tim Philpot Sr. asked to publicly thank the voters for the passage of the village fire department replacement levy.

As previously reported, the department was seeking a replacement levy that is expected to generate $70,000. The money will be used for items such as safety equipment worn by firefighters, fire station additions or equipment used in the station or on the fire trucks. None of the funds is used for operating expenses.

The village posted a thank you on their new Facebook page (@villageofarcanum) and will do likewise in the monthly newsletter.

Mayor Baumle also shared his attendance at the Darke County Businesses Partnering for Progress hosted by Darke County Economic Development. The latter a comprehensive, diverse support community composed of area businesses.

Baumle cited the meeting as productive and a definitive awareness “that Arcanum is out there, that we are looking to do things. It’s exciting.”

Mike Bruns, with Mote and Associates, provided updates on the North Street project that includes all underground work completed, with street cutting to begin on Wednesday. He anticipates pouring for gutter and curbs yet this fall, weather dependent.

“They had that planned prior to yesterday,” said Bruns, emphasizing the first snow of the season that struck the area early Tuesday.

Bill Kessler, village administrator, updated council on that day’s boil advisory that affected the 10-200 blocks of W. North Street due to a valve that was to be “retired” and found to be sealed with lead as opposed to bolts.

“Rather than bury a lead seal, a piece of equipment that is bound to fail, they cut the pipes open,” continued Kessler with appropriate fittings in replacement.

Affected citizens would be notified once the boil advisory is lifted.

The village administrator also updated the council on the 7,236 square-feet administration building with the roof complete and work progressing on the HVAC system, electric, and façade.

Council also discussed, gave a motion, and/or approval to the following:

• A motion to credit $675 and $1237 in sewer costs for leaks at two separate residences

• An amendment to the 2019 appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the Village of Arcanum

• Authorizing the issuance of $1 million of bonds for the purpose of constructing a new police station and administration building

• To repeal resolution 2019-24 (Resolution 2019-24 authorized the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Arcanum Butler School District to provide security personnel services)

• Tabled – an ordinance providing for a wage step program for the Village of Arcanum

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

