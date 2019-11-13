Stephan to receive Outstanding Administrator Award

ARCANUM — Surprised and honored were the first two words from a humble Jason Stephan, Arcanum High School Principal, on receiving the Outstanding Administrator Award from the Science Education Council of Ohio (SECO) on Wednesday.

SECO, a non-profit organization, is a collaborative community that supports strong science education in what they describe as an ever-changing world. It is the Ohio chapter of the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA).

Stephan is being recognized for his vision and support of STEM and science education and will receive the award at the NSTA Regional Conference in Cincinnati on Friday.

“I had no idea,” continued Stephan assuming a congratulatory email was spam only to discover it was the real deal. “I was honored to be nominated.”

According to Stephan, it is the school’s science teacher, Angie McMurry, who was the nominator.

“To be honest, this award has little to do with me, and more about all the good things our teachers are doing here for our kids,” said Stephan, explaining how Arcanum students are involved in a variety of STEM-related fields. He noted an increase in science classes at the district, along with new computer classes and, thus, new opportunities in computer-related fields after graduation.

“The teachers make it what it is. They’ve done a tremendous job promoting the sciences,” said Stephan listing the computer and science teachers at the school who are already at the NSTA conference with the principal to join them after the school’s academic award assembly on Friday. “I’m just encouraging them. They are the ones making it happen.”

Stephan, a former social studies teacher, has always enjoyed science and finds it fascinating. He has been in education for 15 years, including over eight years with the Arcanum school district. He went on to explain that considering where the world is headed (in regards to career fields), it is imperative students are well-versed in the sciences.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in this area for kids to be involved in science careers, whether it’s the air force base or here in ag-based sciences,” said Stephan who ended with a thank you to the Arcanum community, students, and staff for making the award possible. “Everything I’m being honored for is really because of everything they do each day.”

Recognition for STEM, science vision and support at annual conference

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

