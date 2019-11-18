Dynes ILC request denied

GREENVILLE — An intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) was denied in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Sara M. Dynes, 34, of Greenville went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking, both fourth-degree felonies.

Defense attorney, Dave Rohrer, filed the motion for an ILC, however, Judge Hein denied the request due to allegations Dynes assaulted another woman.

According to Judge Hein, while no charge has been filed at this time, the victim was seriously injured. He went on to state this was “not the kind of case I want to have on intervention, quite honestly” and that it sends the wrong message.

Judge Hein proceeded to order a drug test, sending Dynes to probation.

Also in court was Robert D. Apple, 46, of Greenville, for sentencing on a charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

As previously reported in March, the charge stems from a confrontation between Apple and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, who were called to a mobile home in Sherwood Forest.

Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby cited it as a troubling case.

“When I go to work, and most of us go to work, we don’t expect to get shot at,” said Ormsby, going on to state that Apple had discharged a pellet gun in the direction of the deputies in what is claimed to have been a suicide attempt. “The officers shouldn’t be subjected to that kind of thing.”

“He wasn’t trying to harm the police,” said Rohrer, who went on to state Apple was not on his medications the day of the incident. He provided a letter of recommendation from Recovery and Wellness to Judge Hein, citing his defendant’s current treatment and that his client sits in court an entirely different person today.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody but myself,” stressed Apple, who was joined in court by close family members who likewise provided letters to the judge.

Judge Hein referenced the balance between the safety of the public and the defendant, as well as the likelihood of repeat behavior coupled with mental health as a risk factor. Then inquired why the defendant was repetitively testing positive for drugs along with why, from whom, and where.

The defendant responded that the drug use was for stress control, that he obtained drugs from another individual not residing nearby but tending to be in the area.

Judge Hein stated this wasn’t an occasional relapse but that the defendant “regularly” uses.

“You’re a regular meth head, own it. You shouldn’t be self-medicating,” said Judge Hein, “Don’t lie to yourself.”

Apple was sentenced to 14 days in jail with up to 60 months of community control, 100 hours of community service, to seek and maintain some type of employment, and ejail.

Also appearing in court were the following:

*Bradley A. Nunn, 24, of Bluffton, Ind., for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and complicity in aggravated possession of meth, a second-degree felony. As part of a plea agreement, the first charge was dismissed, with the latter reduced to a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 24 months incarceration with a $5,000 mandatory fine and court costs.

*Trey L. Fisher, 23, on allegations of community control violations stemming from an original charge of breaking and entering in Jan. 2017. Allegations include failure to report since September, failure to complete community service hours, and failure to pay restitution. Bond was set at $10,000 with a probable cause hearing slated for Dec. 2.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

