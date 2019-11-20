Tangies to open soon in Sutton’s Foods

ARCANUM — A new café will be opening soon in the former pharmacy space at Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store, thanks to faith, friendship, and teamwork.

Tangies Cafe is a collaboration between longtime friends Angie Gauvey and Tami Fasick, who used to work together in the Arcanum school cafeteria.

“It’s like a leap of faith,” said Fasick as Gauvey explained how the two made the difficult decision to leave the school after changes were made in the school cafeteria last June. A decision that came with a loss of identity, among other things they missed, including the kids they had the privilege to watch grow up, and the opportunity to serve their community.

“We were at the point where we were just crying every day,” said Gauvey. The two struggled to come to “grips” on their new identities until one day when she noted the available space left from the Kaup Pharmacy closure and called Fasick. “This is what we are going to do.”

The two friends’ experience in the cafeteria, a combined 32 years, their differing but complementary strengths, and a continued desire to serve became the drive behind opening a cafe.

“We prayed a lot about it,” continued Gauvey, the two understanding the struggle Sutton’s store owners are currently going through with Fasick noting how things came together or snowballed.

“Everything we’ve come across up to this point, I feel the last twelve years for me, the last twenty (for Fasick) has prepared us for this moment,” echoed Gauvey.

The friends have been working out of pocket and out of faith to prepare for a holiday opening. They shared their appreciation for how wonderful and fantastic Sutton’s Foods has been to work with and to allow them to do what they need and want to do. They also noted positive vibes and excitement from the community.

The new cafe menu will include homemade soups, wraps, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and specialty coffees, expressos, soda with sugar cane that complement — not compete — with Sutton’s offerings. They will also open the space for private events such as birthdays or baby showers.

It was on Monday that the two friends shared a peek into their new café that was still a work in progress but hints to the warm atmosphere in the making. The walls have been repainted a warm gray with hints of blue. A stand-alone fireplace is tucked against one wall already decorated for Christmas with café-style tables surrounding it. The windows along the west wall hold a variety of Christmas trees and will soon be a cozy nook. A bar near the kitchen and drive-thru is of particular importance as Gauvey shared their desire to be able to connect with patrons.

It is that connection with the community the two repeatedly shared during conversation beginning with the statement that “serving those kids was our mission,” almost in unison, on their time in the school cafeteria.

“We weren’t ready to stop serving our community, that’s what it boils down to,” said Gauvey. “We just want to serve.”

Tangies Café will be opening soon — end of November into the first week of December — that will include a drive-thru. A hint of their specialties will be available during the Save Sutton’s rally to be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 23. The rally is to show support for the Sutton’s family with a goal to “buy it all and empty the shelves.”

The two friends also wanted to highlight and give special thanks to the Arcanum High School computer and technology class under the direction of Matt Grote for the creation of the café’s new logos.

Courtesy photo Angie Gauvey and Tami Fasick will soon be opening Tangies Cafe in the former Kaup Pharmacy space in Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store in Arcanum. The menu will include homemade soups, wraps, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and specialty coffees with the location to include a drive-thru window. Tangies will be offering coffee and cookies during the Save Sutton’s rally this Saturday, Nov. 23. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.18.19.angie_.tami_.tangies.jpg.jpg Courtesy photo Angie Gauvey and Tami Fasick will soon be opening Tangies Cafe in the former Kaup Pharmacy space in Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store in Arcanum. The menu will include homemade soups, wraps, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and specialty coffees with the location to include a drive-thru window. Tangies will be offering coffee and cookies during the Save Sutton’s rally this Saturday, Nov. 23. Courtesy Photo Courtesy photo The Arcanum High School computer and technology class under the direction of Matt Grote logo created the logos for Tangies Cafe that will soon be opening in the former Kaup Pharmacy space in Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store in Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_11.18.19.Tangies.logo_.2.jpg.jpg Courtesy photo The Arcanum High School computer and technology class under the direction of Matt Grote logo created the logos for Tangies Cafe that will soon be opening in the former Kaup Pharmacy space in Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store in Arcanum. Courtesy Photo

Friends working out of pocket and out of faith to prepare for a holiday opening

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.