Troy man sentenced to 30 months

GREENVILLE — Courtney A. Weatherspoon, 28, of Greenville, for a change of plea on four indictments in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Weatherspoon was charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, and two charges of assault on two separate corrections officers, both fifth-degree felonies.

The defendant claimed not to recall the incident citing she was under the influence of unspecified “pills” and had apologized to those she had assaulted. She further admitted to the recent usage of marijuana due to stress and is currently under care with a therapist who is seeking inpatient treatment for her anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As part of a plea agreement, the misdemeanor and count four were dismissed — the latter called “magnanimous” of the prosecutor by Judge Hein due to a conflict of interest. One of the victims in the case was a former corrections officer, now a probation officer for the court.

The next scheduled court appearance is slated for Jan. 17.

Appearing via video from London Correctional Institution, Matthew A. Welty, 34, of Troy, for a change of plea and sentencing on a five-count indictment.

As previously reported, Welty was arrested on a charge of possessing drugs following a traffic stop on State Route 571 in February. A K9 unit responded to the scene with an indication of narcotics inside the vehicle.

In May, Welty was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and six counts of receiving stolen property after his arrest in Shelby County. He is currently serving a prison sentence for a conviction out of that county.

Welty proceeded to plead guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, amended to attempt, and a third-degree felony, with the proceeding four additional counts, dismissed. He was sentenced to 30 months to run concurrently with the Shelby County sentence.

Also in court were the following:

*Lanita Dues, 57, of Greenville, for a change of plea on a four-count indictment. She gave a guilty plea to counts three and four, aggravated trafficking in meth, third-degree felonies with counts one and two dismissed. She was released on an own recognizance bond with sentencing slated for Jan. 17.

*Damon R. Dickey, 23, of Ansonia, for a change of plea on a four-count indictment – illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds, a third-degree felony, possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, driving while under the influence and driving under a 12-point suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors. He gave a guilty plea to counts one and three with two and four dismissed with sentencing slated for Jan. 9.

Will run concurrently with Shelby County sentence

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

