Union City man sentenced

GREENVILLE — A Union City man who head-butted and broke the nose of an elderly woman in his care was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Eric D. Funk, 58, will spend 20 days in the Darke County Jail for the alcohol-fueled domestic violence incident.

Darke County Assistant Prosecutor Jesse Green noted not only had Funk broke the 77-year-old woman’s nose but threatened to rip her arm off.

“We’re talking about a defenseless mother here,” continued Green.

According to Judge Jonathan P. Hein, presiding over the case, Funk has a history of alcohol-related offenses, including public intoxication, driving under the influence, and domestic violence dating back to at least 1995.

When asked by Judge Hein if this time was any different than previous, Funk did not appear to understand the question.

“You’ve been in court more often than most of the lawyers,” said Judge Hein, again noting the defendant’s prior offenses. “You’re not a rookie. Is this case any different than the last time you had a sentencing hearing?”

“No,” said Funk.

Judge Hein, citing the seriousness of the incident and relation to the victim, as well as the risk of recidivism, sentenced Funk to 30 days in the county jail with five days credit.

After incarceration, Funk faces up to 60 months of community control sanctions, electronic house arrest with alcohol monitoring, 100 hours community service, and court costs.

Failure to comply could result in 14 months in prison with three years of optional post-release control.

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Eric D. Funk in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_12.3.19.courts.funk_.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Eric D. Funk in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Alcohol-fueled incident left an elder woman with broken nose

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

