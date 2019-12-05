Board discuss funds, grants

GREENVILLE — A whiteboard was a new addition to the board room at the Darke County Fairgrounds. It showcased the current monetary standing related to the barn fire as shared by new board director Dudley Lipps during the Fair Board meeting on Wednesday.

Lipps provided a background on the rounded totals: Insurance contribution at $801,000, expenses for the new building at $1,479,000, and out of pocket expenses (difference) to date at $678,000.

“[It] does not include the sprinkler room,” stated Lipps, as well as any blacktop needed around the new building, pushing the out of pocket expenses closer to $700,000.

According to Lipps, there have been several inquiries on the new building and insurance funds.

When asked about insurance payouts related to the arson fire that destroyed the swine barn on Oct. 25, 2018, Brian Rismiller, fair manager, referred to it as, “a slow go.”

“Any idea how much we are going to get?” asked Dave Singer, board director, with a response of uncertainty.

As stated by James Zumbrink, president, everyone present is trying to cut down on expenses as the board continues to discuss potential solutions, including grants. Rismiller noted the search for grants to assist with capital improvements continues, but nothing new to report, at least for this month.

It was last month that the board approved a contract with Duane Morris Government Strategies (DMGS) that aids in obtaining funds for capital improvement projects. Of particular concern is the mandated EPA and City of Greenville water project that is still pending details, including the cost.

The board will hold a special budget meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A highlight of the evening was Junior Fair member Reagan Brewer who presented a $1,600 check to the board for the building campaign. The monies were from the sale of her Grand Champion Market Barrow at the 2019 Great Darke County Fair.

The board also discussed, gave a motion, and/or approval to the following:

Gratis contract with the Greenville Masonic Lodge

Motion to send thank you cards to fundraiser contributors

Draw as needed from a line of credit not to exceed $100,000

Approve queen’s expenses for OFMA

Parade marshall review — to be announced

The Fair Board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the board room in the office under the grandstand. Meetings are open to the public.

Brewer presents $1,600 check to Fair Board

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

