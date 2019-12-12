Allen sentenced to community control

GREENVILLE — Joshua R. Allen, 33, was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

According to Judge Jonathan P. Hein, presiding over the case, Allen has a criminal history that includes cases in Indiana and possession of stolen property in Darke County in 2004. The latter lead to a prison sentence after community sanctions failed.

Allen had no comment in his sentencing for a charge of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. His defense attorney Alex Pendl stated the court should conserve judicial resources, give Allen credit for time served on the case.

“And return to Indiana to deal with his pending charges there,” continued Pendl.

Allen was sentenced to 36 days in jail with 36 credit, 60 months of community control sanctions as well as court costs, and 100 hours of community service.

Failure to comply could result in an 11-month prison sentence.

Also in court, Devin M. Bergman, 20, of Salamonia, Ind., for an intervention in lieu of conviction (ILC) on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Counts one and two were amended to attempted and lessened to fourth-degree felonies with a merger of the third count allowing for the ILC.

Bergman’s sentence, beyond the ILC, includes court costs, $150 restitution, one-year mandatory license suspension, and a $375 fine.

The following is a court roundup for the week of Dec. 9:

*Gary B. Williams, 26, of Greenville, was arraigned on an indictment of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on an own recognizance bond with a status conference slated for Jan. 17.

*Joseph A. McNally, 39, of Greenville, was arraigned on an indictment of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released on an OR bond with a status conference slated for Jan. 17.

*Yvonne L. Makley, 36, of Greenville, arraigned on an indictment for trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on an OR bond with a status conference slated for Jan. 30.

*Cara M. Geiger, of Pitsburg, was arraigned on an indictment of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on an OR bond with a status conference slated for Jan. 17.

*Karen C. Didier, 51, of Versailles, was arraigned on an indictment of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on an OR bond with a status conference slated for Jan. 30.

*Roger D. Trent, 48, of Greenville, made an appearance via video from the Darke County Jail for failure to register, a third-degree felony. Bond was set at $10,000 with a pre-trial conference slated for Jan. 30.

*Janston J. Garner, 22, of Versailles, made an appearance via video from the Darke County Jail for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on an OR bond with a pre-trial conference slated for Jan. 30.

Allen https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_12.12.19.Allen_.Joshua.mug_.randolph.co_.jpg.jpg Allen

Court round-up for the week of Dec. 9

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.