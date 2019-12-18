ARCANUM — The opening of Tangies Café in Sutton’s Foods Grocery Store was made official with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

“The community has been wonderfully supportive, we are going to do great, and we’re excited,” said Tangies Café owner, Angie Gauvey. She was joined by village leaders, family, and friends to celebrate what many shared as filling a void in the community.

“There’s a lot of new business in Arcanum, that’s what we invite,” said Rick Genovesi, Arcanum council member and chair of the village safety committee. He was enjoying a cappuccino during the evening event, emphasizing, “We want new business to come to our village, and it’s filling a void.”

Genovesi pointed out the ability to purchase not only a gourmet coffee right in the village but also obtain excellent service. He looks forward to having lunch at the café with his wife, Paula, soon.

Mayor Greg Baumle shared similar sentiments from previous business opening celebrations in the village – a new business is the best news a mayor can receive.

“[However] this one is unique,” continued Baumle. He noted the new café fills an already existing space (the former Kaup Pharmacy) with an added amenity of a drive-thru window. He further cited the fact a small village grocery store was offering something much larger entities have been doing for quite some time.

Tangies Café offers homemade soups, wraps, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and specialty coffees, expressos, soda with sugar cane and more. The hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in Suttons Food Store, Arcanum.

Daily listings of their specials are available on Facebook under Tangies Café.

