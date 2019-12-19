Turner a superstar to area daycare children

GREENVILLE — It is not every day someone is called a superstar, but that is how children at an area daycare see Randy Turner.

Those children — ages 3, 4, and 5 years old — are in the Cornerstone classroom at the Kids Learning Place on Sweitzer. For some time, they have enjoyed watching for the arrival of the Rumpke truck near their playground. The visit made extra special thanks to the driver behind the wheel – Turner.

“He is like a superstar to them,” said Nancy Troutwine, the Cornerstone classroom teacher, as she explained how the children eagerly anticipate Turner’s arrival. So much so, the mini fan club recently sent homemade cards to thank the driver for making the weekly visit so exciting.

They were especially appreciative of Turner taking the time to wave to them, and for honking the truck horn.

“It would be rude not to [pull the horn],” said Turner, who has been with the company for almost 16 years and serves as a commercial driver in several counties, including Darke.

The happy and excited reception he has received from the daycare is the best part, says Turner. The children on the playground, right around lunchtime, will give the bullhorn salute while others play hide and seek from behind the fence.

Turner shared how, over the years, he has developed relationships with customers, individuals that he misses from former routes, so seeing the kids makes his days brighter. His easy-going nature and humble smile is an understandable draw. One child went so far as to thank him for always being happy.

“To know that I’m making that little kid [happy] when he sees me,” said Turner. “I’m glad I’m making that little kid happy.”

The local daycare is not the first to be Turner fans. An Eaton daycare has shared similar sentiments. In fact, Rumpke overall has quite the following among the young and old alike, enough so that they have a fan club. Those interested can learn more at www.rumpke.com under about us/education.

The Greenville Rumpke Transfer Station has 100 employees onsite from welders to mechanics, drivers to sales, and administration at their location on Jaysville-St. Johns Road.

They are currently celebrating 30 years in the community.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

