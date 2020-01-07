Defendants sentenced to MonDay, MorningStar programs

GREENVILLE — Two area men were ordered to remain in the county jail until program availability in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Stanley I. Richards Jr., 45, of Ansonia, made an appearance before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on allegations of violating community control sanctions that include testing positive for multiple drugs, violating group housing rules as well as failure to report among other offenses.

The defendant was charged and pled guilty to two counts of transportation, as well as open dumping or burning, of tires, in 2018.

Richards proceeded to admit to the allegations via his defense attorney, David Rohrer, with probation requesting a referral to the MonDay program. Something Richards agreed to while sharing a desire to follow the program with the sober living environment at Mercer County House of Hope in Celina.

Probation Officer Thomas Foreman cited getting Richards out of the area, into a new environment, would be beneficial.

“I’m hopeful with the MonDay program placement and successful completion that [House of Hope] may be an ideal place for him,” continued Foreman.

Richards was to remain in the Darke County jail until an opening in the MonDay program, estimated at two weeks.

Brandon J. Willis, 27, of Greenville, facing three counts of harassment with bodily substances that transpired during incarceration at the Darke County jail, was given a similar sentence.

Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby cited placing Willis in a program to “help him abide by the law” with Judge Hein optioning the MorningStar program along with appropriate housing. However, a representative with Recovery and Wellness stated that no housing resources were available at this time.

Willis was sentenced to an additional three days in the county jail until proper program options and housing were acquired as well as court costs and 20 hours of community service.

Also appearing in Darke County Common Pleas were the following:

*Dustin S. Westfall, 31, of Union City, Ohio, for sentencing on breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of meth, also a fifth-degree felony. Facing a felony case in Indiana after a Jan. 1 arrest, Westfall was sentenced to 65 days in jail with 65 credit and court costs.

*Sara M. Dynes, 34, of Greenville, went before the court for a change of plea on two counts trafficking, both fourth-degree felonies. As part of the plea agreement, count two was dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea to count one. She was sentenced to community control sanctions, 100 hours of community service, and court costs.

*Joy M. Ross, 62, of Troy, for sentencing on an amended charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was sentenced to five days in jail with one day credit, 60 months of community control, court costs, and 100 hours of community service.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong

