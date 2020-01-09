Board holds meeting to discuss capital improvements, conference, line of credit

GREENVILLE – The Fair Board of Directors held a special meeting to discuss several items, including borrowing from a line of credit on Wednesday.

As previously reported, the board has their hands tied as they continue to wait for the insurance payout for the arson fire that destroyed the swine barn on Oct. 25, 2018.

The board motioned to continue borrowing from a line of credit late Wednesday, something Rismiller feels fortunate to have access to upon follow-up questions.

Currently, there is no estimated time frame as to when they will receive the payout.

However, good news could be on the horizon as the board received an update from Katie DeLand, Ohio Director with Duane Morris Government Strategies (DMGS).

The board hired DMGS that aids in obtaining funds for capital improvement projects back in November.

DeLand noted recent conversations with State Representative Jena Powell, State Representative Susan Manchester, Senator Matt Huffman, and Senator Stephen A. Huffman.

“Everyone’s very much on board with our project,” said DeLand with letters of support provided by multi-national agricultural corporation Cargill, lifelong Greenville resident and former Ohio Representative Jim Buchy, and Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Deschambeau.

The capital improvement project fund request is dependent on the 2020 state capital budget with DeLand estimating a determination by late January to early February.

Several board directors also spoke about their attendance at the Ohio Fair Managers Association convention in Columbus last week.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of the annual four-day conference and tradeshow that includes crowning the Ohio Fairs Queens. Great Darke County 2019 Junior Fair Queen Victoria Wuebker made it to the top 15 from a field of 80 from across the state.

For the directors, the conference was an opportunity to learn how other fairs are tackling projects and issues from building rentals to insurance coverage on concerts.

Board director Ed Erisman shared his attendance at a sensory-friendly session, citing the Ohio State Fair offered a three-hour event with no music and lights lowered for differently-abled individuals such as those with autism.

“They built a sensory room, [too]” continued Erisman. He went on to note Amanda Mote, leading the Darke County Fair Fine Arts Department for 2019, built a sensory room at the back of the Fine Arts building. The room was painted black with an air conditioner, comfortable furniture, and other related items.

Erisman asked for the blessing of the board to pursue potential sponsorship for such accommodations and a possible one-morning sensory-friendly event during the fair.

“Make it [easier] for them to come to the fair,” said Erisman.

The Fair Board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the board room in the office under the grandstand. Meetings are open to the public.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

