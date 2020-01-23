Court cuts loss, Furlow sent to Montgomery County

GREENVILLE — A one-man crime spree was the reference made about a defendant in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Terence S. Furlow Jr., 25, of Dayton, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on one count forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and as a fugitive of justice.

It was Jesse Green, assistant prosecuting attorney, who referred to Furlow’s crime spree with warrants in several jurisdictions, including Shelby and Montgomery counties in Ohio, and Posey County, Ind.

According to Green, the defendant’s history includes not only forgery but felonious assault, domestic violence, failure to appear, trespassing, and drug possession. A history that defense attorney, David Rohrer, mostly refuted.

Furlow recently made news after an indictment filed in connection to a high-speed pursuit in Harrison Twp., on Wednesday. An arraignment for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for Feb. 6.

According to Judge Hein, the defendant cashed a payroll check at Eikenberry’s IGA and faced a maximum 12 months incarceration and a $2500 fine. He was sentenced to court costs, 47 days jail credit, and a restitution of $489.64.

A decision was made to cut further losses given Furlow’s numerous warrants and was to be transported to Montgomery County.

Matthew J. Cain also made an appearance in court via video from the Madison Correctional Institution, on a motion for an early judicial release.

Cain, 34, with ties to Greenville and Troy, was granted an early release after serving 18-months for one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years in prison in Nov. 2018.

Defense attorney, Nicole Pohlman, stated Cain had done well in prison with the completion of several programs, including those church-related, and baptized. Further, her client was agreeable to entering the MonDay program upon release. However, he requested the Christian-centered Celebrate Recovery in Springfield, citing acceptance into the program.

Cain’s criminal history includes domestic violence and assault, as well as a dismissed failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. The latter previously reported on in 2017 wherein authorities attempted to pull Cain over for speeding. He drove through a barrier, wrecked the vehicle, and fled on foot.

An early release was granted with up to 60 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, court costs, and $150 restitution.

