Businesses urged to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills

GREENVILLE – Area businesses are urged to take a little more time when accepting cash, says Lt. Eric Roberts with the Greenville Police Department on Monday.

Over the last few months, several businesses have fallen victim to counterfeit bills, including smaller denominations of tens and twenties.

A $10 bill presented by Det. Eric Kiryluk, at first glance, looks like any other bill. However, upon closer inspection, there is a notable difference from the word “replica” to the incorrect spelling of “states.”

While the feel of a counterfeit bill is often the first indication something is wrong, it is understandable why such discrepancies as these are missed in the rush of business.

“I can see where a clerk could easily do that, they have a line and want to get through it,” said Lt. Roberts. Further, businesses such as a carryout, gas station, and even a bank are more often on the lookout for large counterfeit denominations such as a $50 or $100 bill. The $10 counterfeit is new.

In many cases, by the time the smaller counterfeits are discovered, the bill could have changed hands several times.

The area businesses recently affected include Little Caesars, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Casey’s General Store as well as Speedway North.

Earlier this month, a Domino’s employee noted a counterfeit $20 bill was used to pay for delivery food.

According to the police report, the counterfeit bill had the words “copy money” on the front and the word “specimen” on the back.

While many would assume someone boldly printing counterfeit money, bills with the words “movie money” also known as prop bills are another issue given they can be purchased online.

Overall, Lt. Roberts says in regards to counterfeits, “We’ve had them, but we’ve just had a really big uptick,” noting counterfeit bills were an issue several years ago after the fair.

While charges are pending, Lt. Roberts wants to get the word out not only to area businesses but the individual as well, to take their time, to even note the change they are getting back.

“The change could be one of those,” said Lt. Roberts.

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A $10 counterfeit bill, as noted by the word “replica” to the incorrect spelling of “states,” as presented by the Greenville Police Department on Monday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_1.27.20.counterfeit.bill_.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A $10 counterfeit bill, as noted by the word “replica” to the incorrect spelling of “states,” as presented by the Greenville Police Department on Monday.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

