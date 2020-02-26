Two appear via video in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Two men made an initial appearance via video from the county jail in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Kelly E. Smith Jr., 25, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein, on allegations of non-compliance.

Currently, Smith is under community control sanctions for three convictions: Trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony, sale of a counterfeit controlled substance, and possession of meth, both fifth-degree felonies.

According to probation, Smith had tested positive for meth, marijuana, fentanyl, and ecstasy on numerous occasions since his release from Woodhaven.

Appointed Randall Breaden as his defense attorney, Smith’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for April 17 with a bond set at $15,000.

Jared J. Philpot, 24, of Union City, Ind., also made an appearance via video as a fugitive of justice for a warrant issued by Randolph County (Indiana) Superior Court for failure to appear, times two.

Philpot waived counsel and agreed to voluntary extradition with bond set at $2500.

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jared J. Philpot made an appearance via video as a fugitive of justice in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2.25.20.courts.Philpot.Jared_.video_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Jared J. Philpot made an appearance via video as a fugitive of justice in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Kelly E. Smith Jr. went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein, on allegations of non-compliance in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2.25.20.courts.Smith_.Kelly_.video_.jpg.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media Kelly E. Smith Jr. went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein, on allegations of non-compliance in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Philpot https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2.25.20.Philpot.Jared_.FOJ_.jpg.jpg Philpot Smith https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2.25.20.Smith_.Kelly_.video_.jpg.jpg Smith

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.