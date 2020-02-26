Move-in date nears for the new village admin building

ARCANUM — A short village council meeting began with an introduction by four members of the Pitsburg Cub Scout Pack 185 on Tuesday.

The scouts shared that part of their special requirements was to attend a council meeting, one that began with several positives, including an update on the Arcanum Preservation Society by member Angela Herron.

Herron shared that the group, formed to restore the former village hall on West South Street, has elected officers, ratified bylaws, established a checking account, and paperwork for non-profit status is nearing completion.

Along with the establishment of several committees, including finance, building, membership, and communication, Herron also noted upcoming activities and events to be announced soon. She thanked both the village council and the Arcanum Historical Society for providing updates on their work in newsletters.

While not noted during the meeting, the Arcanum Preservation Society is currently hosting a silent auction at Sutton’s Foods.

Last week, former Arcanum resident, Roger Snell spoke with the Daily Advocate on his painting, A New Day in Arcanum, an original acrylic of Arcanum’s town hall and water tower.

The 22×28-inch painting was unveiled last October at the locally owned and operated grocery store, where it will continue to be displayed until the auction ends on March 7.

Bill Kessler, village administrator, provided an update on the new village administration building with a move-in date of March 19 and 20. The highly anticipated generator is due for delivery on Friday.

According to Kessler, the project is right on target at $1.825 million with a ribbon-cutting to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Those who drop-off payments at the village administration’s current location on Pop Rite Drive, are encouraged to keep watch on the village Facebook page and postings around the building for updates as the move-in date draws near.

Kessler also provided a brief update on the North Street project, in particular the concerns regarding water leaks, which continue to be addressed.

“At this time, the only cost overruns that I did not expect is the testing for water leaks,” said Kessler with $2,000 in testing.

Tom Philpot, council member, rounded out the meeting with good news on utility rates with a savings of half a cent per kilowatt-hour to go into effect on March 1. He anticipates further reductions thanks to the work of the utility department.

“This is just a first sample you will see,” said Philpot.

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive. The public is encouraged to attend.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

