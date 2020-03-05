Four make a court appearance via video from county jail

GREENVILLE — A failure to notify of a change of address brought an area woman before Darke County Common Pleas Court via video from the county jail on Wednesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Victoria K. Hobbs, 25, was registered in Darke County. However, address verification found she had not lived at the listed residence since 2018. She was subsequently located in Miami County, where she was indicted for failure to register there.

Recently released from prison, Hobbs stated she is working on in-house treatment options with probation recommending an own recognizance bond.

Under pre-trial supervision, she faces a maximum of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Her next scheduled appearance is slated for Apr. 17.

Tina M. Moore, of Greenville, also made an appearance via video as a fugitive of justice for a warrant out of Jackson County, Ind.

According to prosecution, Moore failed to make an appearance on a driving under suspension charge, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $2500 with Moore due to turn herself in to Jackson County authorities Thursday morning.

Also appearing in Darke County Common Pleas Court were the following:

*Johna M. Resler, 54, of Winchester, Ind., gave an initial appearance for possession of hydrocodone, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on an own recognizance bond with a status conference slated for Apr. 3.

*Mark A. Wood, 34, of Union City, Ohio, on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was released on an OR bond with a preliminary hearing slated for Mar. 10.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

