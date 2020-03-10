Sex offender faces 18 months in prison

GREENVILLE — An admission of, “I screwed up,” resulted in community control sanctions in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Jacob T. Motley, 20, formerly of Ithaca, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein for a change of plea on a charge of failure to notify change of address, a fourth-degree felony.

As previously reported, Motley was sentenced for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony in 2018. A Tier II sex offender, he is required to register with local authorities in his county of residence once every six months.

On Monday, probation noted Motley’s need to understand the seriousness of the offense while at the same time admitting he was making good progress.

Judge Hein noted similar, but that the defendant needed to “pay better attention.”

Motley was sentenced to 60 months of community control with seven days jail and two days credit, the remainder to be served at a later time.

Another defendant with a Tier II sex offender registry in Indiana also went before Judge Hein.

Nicholas Martin, 21, of Union City, Ind., was sentenced on an amended charge of attempted complicity of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a third-degree felony.

According to the defense attorney, Randall Breaden, the defendant served nine months in prison for similar offenses in a Randolph County case. He further acknowledged his client had no sex offender treatments while in Indiana custody.

A notation was also made on Martin’s numerous mental health challenges, including a personality disorder, with a moderate risk to re-offend.

Martin was sentenced to 18 months prison with two days jail credit, a Tier II sex offender status, and a request by Judge Hein to bring the sentence under review by the defense attorney.

Also appearing in court were the following:

*Christopher L. Handwerker, 38, of Vandalia, currently incarcerated for a probation violation in Miami County, on a charge of possession of buprenorphine, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to 79 days of jail with 79 credit, court costs, and $150 in restitution.

*Christopher E. Johnson, 34, of Greenville, for an intervention of lieu of conviction (ILC) on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The ILC was granted up to 60 months of community control sanctions, 100 hours of community service, and court costs.

*Yvonne L. Makley, 36, of Greenville, for a change of plea on a charge of illegal use of food stamps, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on 12 months of community control sanctions, court costs, and to pay restitution of $260.

*William L. Keener Jr., 51, for a change of plea on a charge of possession of crack cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He pled guilty to both charges, released on an own recognizance bond with sentencing slated for April 20.

*Michelle L. Carter, 44, gave a change of plea on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She was sentenced up to 60 months of community control with 65 days of jail credit, court costs, and 100 hours of community service.

*Gregory A. Preston, of Cincinnati, for sentencing on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. Currently serving 11 months prison on a similar charge in Shelby County, he was sentenced to a concurrent six months, court costs, and to pay restitution of $489.64.

*Zackary T.D. Wilkerson, 24, of Greenville, for a change of plea on a possession of meth, a third-degree felony and aggravated possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. He pled guilty to count one with the second count dismissed. A sentencing hearing is slated for April 20.

Martin https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_martin.Nicholas.A.mug_.jpg Martin Darke County Media Jacob T. Motley is pictured during his sentencing in 2018. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Motley.Jacob_.court_.jpg Darke County Media Jacob T. Motley is pictured during his sentencing in 2018.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

