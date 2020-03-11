Defendant advised to avoid people, places, things to fuel his addiction

GREENVILLE — Prosecution was “ready to throw in the towel” on a defendant in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Christopher J. Clear, 33, of Greenville, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on allegations of community control violations via video from the county jail.

According to probation, Clear had failed to attend day reporting and treatment and tested positive for several drugs, including meth. He was convicted on a charge of possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony, in 2018.

Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby further elaborated that Clear had made several court appearances on the same allegations since the conviction. Even a successful completion of the MonDay program had Clear testing positive for drugs only days later.

“I think that we’re ready to throw in the towel on this one,” said Ormsby, going on to state it doesn’t make sense to continue, recommending 30 days jail, and then to end probation. “It’s obviously not successful, but I don’t want to reward him for failing either.”

When asked for his perspective, Clear, who waived counsel and admitted to the allegations, agreed with the prosecution. He went on to state a desire to get clean and to accept whatever the court handed down to him.

Clear was sentenced to 30 days jail to start from his current date of incarceration on March 5, to pay court costs, and no community control sanctions after release.

Judge Hein advised Clear to reside with family outside the Greenville area in order to avoid the people, places, and things that continue to fuel his addiction.

Ryan M. Keen, 37, of Union City, Ohio, also made an appearance via video from the county jail for an indictment of possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. However, with a warrant for his arrest out of Randolph County, Ind., for a failure to appear, Keen waived extradition with his next Darke County court appearance slated for March 24.

Clear https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.10.20.Clear_.Chrisopher.mug_.jpg.jpg Clear Keen https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.10.20.Keen_.Ryan_.mug_.jpg.jpg Keen

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.