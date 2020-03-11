Council motions to meet at new admin building end of month

ARCANUM — Council made the determination not to hold their next meeting at the Pop Rite Drive location on Tuesday.

According to Bill Kessler, village administrator, move-in to the new village administration and police headquarters at 309 Albright Street will begin on Thursday, March 19.

The new building is situated near the Arcanum VFW, on five acres the village already owns. The water, electric, and street departments are in close proximity, as is the new wastewater treatment plant. It includes a drive-up window for utility and tax payments, a council room with enough space and flexibility for community meetings, along with the ability to expand should the need arise on down the road.

Kessler repeated what was shared at a previous meeting that there has been no need at this time to “dip into” contingency money on the project. Further, the highly anticipated generator will be started this Friday with certification to follow.

However, while it was originally planned to hold one last council meeting at the Pop Rite location on Tuesday, March 31, council member Jerry Boolman questioned why the council could not meet at the new location.

“As far as I’m concerned, I would be ready for it,” said Kessler with council proceeding to motion and approve meeting in the new council chambers on March 31.

Grants was another highlight of the meeting as Kessler spoke on the electrical project in Invester Park, which will include decorative lighting.

A motion was passed for the village administrator to apply for a Darke County Parks grant with an anticipation of receiving $9,000 for the project this year.

Council also motioned applying for the $148,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for air packs and other necessities for the fire department, as well as the $125,000 Department of Justice COPS Hiring Program grant for the hiring of a full-time officer.

Council also discussed, gave a motion, and/or approval to the following:

* Sewer forgiveness for a home on Albright St. at $157.50

* An ordinance establishing the 2020 rental rates for various village-owned facilities

* Accept a bid for the lease of certain real estate

* Enter into a contract with Arcanum Junior Baseball Association for 2020 operation and management of the baseball facility

*An amendment to the 2020 appropriations (parks pool and rec levy fund)

*Authorizing the village to enter into a contract with Mote and Associates Inc. for engineering services *A resolution authorizing the hiring of a pool manager

Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and last Tuesday of the month at the village administration and police headquarters at 309 Albright Street. The public is encouraged to attend.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

