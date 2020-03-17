Do not overlook the positives right outside your window

GREENVILLE — As every day provides something new in regards to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), don’t overlook something new (and positive) every day right outside your window — Mother Nature.

“Spring wildflowers are popping up, frogs singing, birds are going hormone crazy right now. The turkey vultures are back from South America. There is so much exploding in nature right now,” offered Mandy Martin, CHI Naturalist for Darke County Parks, during an online conversation.

While Darke County Park facilities are closed, and programs canceled, park trails are at this time open from sunrise to sunset.

On their Facebook page, Darke County Park’s note mushrooms are peeking through the leaf litter, and woodpeckers have made their presence known.

Martin shared several photos, including groundhog dens, “They’re busy working on the entrance and exit sites.”

She also noted you could hear at least three species of frog in the wetlands at Eidson. A video on the park’s Facebook page allows one to listen to the frogs singing.

“Woodpeckers are drumming on hollow logs right now to attract a mate,” continued Martin with a picture of what is most likely a pileated woodpecker getting larvae out of logs.

A few reminders, all guests should take preventative measures when visiting, such as self-monitoring and practicing social distancing.

There are virtual options, including the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden offering Home Safari Facebook Live (@cincinnatizoo) or take a virtual tour of the Louvre at louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne or even Mars (yes, Mars!) accessmars.withgoogle.com.

The Darke County Parks is planning videos with their animal ambassadors and potentially park visits, too. Stay tuned!

Also, as the park district has a 1 mil, 10-year levy on the Primary Election ballot, and the polls closed yesterday, you can still vote by requesting an absentee ballot at www.boe.ohio.gov/darke.

For more information, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or on Facebook @darkecountyparks.

Courtesy photo Pictured is the work of most likely a Pileated Woodpecker seeking larva at a Darke County Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.18.20.nature.1.pileated.jpg Courtesy photo Pictured is the work of most likely a Pileated Woodpecker seeking larva at a Darke County Park. Courtesy photo During these trying times, don’t overlook something new (and positive) every day right outside your window like these spring wildflowers at a Darke County Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.18.20.nature.2.jpg Courtesy photo During these trying times, don’t overlook something new (and positive) every day right outside your window like these spring wildflowers at a Darke County Park. Courtesy photo Groundhogs are busy working on the entrance and exit sites of their dens at a Darke County Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_3.18.20.nature.3.groundhogdens.jpg Courtesy photo Groundhogs are busy working on the entrance and exit sites of their dens at a Darke County Park.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

