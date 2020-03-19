COVID-19: A few key steps when applying for unemployment benefits

DARKE COUNTY — For those who may be facing unemployment due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), an executive order issued by Governor Mike DeWine expands flexibility for Ohioans to receive benefits during the state’s emergency declaration period.

A few key steps are listed below on what is needed when applying for unemployment benefits as provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Applicants are encouraged to file as soon as they become unemployed, waiting for more than a week could postpone the start of a claim and no benefits to be paid for the weeks of unemployment that occurs before the week of filing.

Individuals can file online at unemployment.ohio.gov, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by calling 1-877-644-6562 (TTY: 1-888-642-8203) between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday with a notation that high call volume days are Monday and Friday.

When filing online or by phone, have the following information readily available and expect the process to take about 20 to 25 minutes:

-Your social security number and either your driver’s license or state ID number

-Name, address, telephone number, dates of employment during the last six weeks

-Reason for unemployment

-Occupation and job skills

-If you had out of state employment within the previous 18 months, the name, address, telephone number and dates of your employment for each employer

-Discharge paperwork (form DD-214, member 4) if separated from any branch of the U.S. armed forces within the past 18 months

-Names, social security numbers, and birth dates of dependents

-If claiming dependents, your spouse’s name and social security number

Employers may distribute forms to employees laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is available online at www.odjfs.state.oh.us/forms/num/JFS00671/pdf.

For more information on unemployment benefits, including how-to videos, visit jfs.ohio.gov, or for more details on COVID-19 in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.