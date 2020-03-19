Rumpke: Our employees and customers come first

DARKE COUNTY — Now more than ever, cooperation is vital to reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with many businesses taking steps for the safety of both customers and employees. One of those businesses includes family-owned Rumpke Waste and Recycling that recently shared information regarding the health and safety of the communities they have served for nearly 90 years.

Still operating, with no reported cases, Molly Yeager Broadwater, Corporate Communications Manager, shared how they are encouraging those who are able, to work from home. However, for those who operate scales and loaders, and work in the landfill and at the recycling plant certain measures are being taken to reduce their exposure.

“We’re working to do everything we can to keep them safe,” explained Yeager, making sure employees are wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves and safety glasses, and suspending any in-person meetings. “We are looking at every aspect, trying to minimize exposure.”

Rumpke is reaching out to customers to help in that process with key steps listed below.

What you can do:

– Bag all of your trash. This reduces employee exposure to items like used tissues and other personal hygiene products.

– Place trash at the curb the night before scheduled service.

– Continue to place recycling in your bin loose. Ensure you only place the correct items in your recycling container. Remember, items like trash bags and grocery bags, tissues, napkins, and paper cups aren’t accepted.

– Properly dispose of medical sharps. Medical sharps used to administer medication to individuals or pets should be placed in a rigid plastic container, clearly marked “Sharps”, sealed shut and placed in trash.

– We are experiencing higher call volumes at this time. If you have a question, please consider contacting Rumpke Customer Service via email at Rumpke.com or through Facebook private message.

What we are doing:

– We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing public health environment and following sanitary protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as OSHA.

– Employees have been instructed to follow CDC recommendations regarding proper handwashing and sanitization.

– Our safety team is reinforcing that field employees, including drivers, landfill and recycling team members, continue to wear required personal protective equipment, including gloves and protective eyewear.

– Inside of our facilities, we have elevated our cleaning procedures, reinforcing cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

– We have requested office personnel to limit travel and conduct meetings virtually.

– We have suspended public tours of Rumpke sites as well as participation in public events through the end of April.

In a statement provided online and via email to customers:

“Our commitment is to people — our employees and customers come first. Removing waste is essential to the health and wellness of our society, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep our employees and communities safe. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. Right now, we ask for your patience and understanding as we all work together to get through this.”

If you must visit the Greenville Transfer Station on Jaysville, only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

Currently, Rumpke has suspended public tours and presentations, but for those parents seeking a science education for their kids, or even themselves, videos and other material is available online at www.rumpke.com or youtube.com/user/RumpkeCleanAndGreen.

The Greenville Transfer Station has 100 employees onsite from welders to mechanics, drivers to sales, and administration at their location on Jaysville-St. Johns Road. They have been in the community for 30 years.

