Meeting held online to adhere to social distancing

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education adhered to social distancing during their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was held in the Anna Bier Art Gallery at Memorial Hall with Board of Education members, Superintendent Doug Fries, and Director of Administrative Services, Jeffrey Cassell, keeping to at least a six-foot distance during the Facebook live broadcast.

Thanks were given at the start to district educators and staff for their hard work during this challenging time concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Adherence to those guidelines required students to continue their education at home via online learning and instruction. And, as previously reported, in adherence to the Ohio Department of Education and Federal Government guidelines, one challenge was to keep the lunch service going for area students. A boxed lunch delivery via school bus at designated bus stops began on Friday, March 20, with over 300 lunches delivered as of Tuesday.

A reminder for the lunch service, parents, or students must call between 9 and 11 a.m. for next day service with lunch to be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For every day delivery, only one call is necessary.

K-4 students should call (937) 548-3185 ext. 3000 or 3001

5-8 students should call (937) 548-3185 ext. 2000 or 2002

High school students should call (937) 548-3185 ext. 1000 or 1001

Lunches are also available for those who normally walk to school.

During the superintendent’s report, Fries expressed appreciation for everyone who followed the meeting on Facebook live, as well as a huge thank you to the entire teaching instruction and staff for online education, the students working hard and diligently from home as well as the parents assisting them.

Fries also thanked the entire community for making this current situation as positive of an experience as possible.

Please stay tuned to a future Daily Advocate for more information shared during the meeting, including the resignation of Director of Administrative Services, Jeffrey Cassell, donations made to the district, and student highlights.

For those wanting to keep up-to-date on Greenville school announcements, visit their Facebook page and Greenville.k12.oh.us.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

