Yorkshire man granted early judicial release

GREENVILLE — A Yorkshire man was granted early judicial release from prison in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Samuel G. Poeppelman, 24, was accused of raping a woman at a party at her residence in Sept. 2017.

As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to four years in prison on a lesser charge of attempted rape, a second-degree felony with a second rape charge dismissed in 2018.

Appearing via video from prison, Poeppelman stated he was sorry for his actions, that while unable to change the past, he can change his future. He cited participation in several prison-related programs as well as time spent reflecting on his poor decisions. His defense attorney, Alex Pendl, stated similar in that, “This case involved a one-time poor decision made by Mr. Poeppelman.”

Further, while his client’s actions were inexcusable, said Pendl, they were less egregious in similarity to other defendants with an immediate show of remorse for his actions and full cooperation with authorities. He noted his client’s lack of prior criminal history, making use of his time while incarcerated, and an eligible offender having served well over 180 days of a non-mandatory four-year prison term.

Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby stated he would not endorse or object to the decision at this point and had attempted to acquire input on the release from the victim. The latter requested to leave it to the court’s decision.

Noting the risk of recidivism was unlikely, and considering the time already served does not demean the severity of the conduct, Judge Hein granted the motion.

Poeppelman will be under community control, must seek and maintain employment, complete all recommended programs, 100 hours of community service, and court costs.

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

