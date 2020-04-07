Grand jury arraignments held via video conference

GREENVILLE — A reminder that business continues as usual in Darke County Common Pleas Court as grand jury arraignments were held via video conference on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Michael K. Dietz, 19, of St. Marys, faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine on an indictment for trespassing in a habitation when a person is present, a fourth-degree felony.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his defense attorney Matthew Pierron with an own recognizance (OR) bond continued and a status conference slated for May 4.

Michael L. Straszheim, 59, of Greenville, on an indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, faces eight years in prison and $1,500 fine. An OR bond was continued with a pre-trial conference slated for April 27.

Judy J. Newell, 38, of Arcanum, made an appearance on an indictment for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, facing 12 months in prison, and a $2500 fine. An OR bond was continued with a status conference slated for April 20.

Mark A. Wood, 35, of Union City, Ohio, on an indictment for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, with an OR bond continued and a pre-trial conference slated for April 20.

Terry Gilbert, 49, of Greenville on a dozen charges including disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. He faces up to 54 years in prison and $105,000 in fines if found guilty. An OR bond was continued with a pre-trail conference slated for April 27.

Hiram E. Roberts, 22, of West Milton, currently under house arrest, faces charges of burglary, a third-degree felony, domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. Overall he could receive up to four and a half years in prison and $13,000 in fines. An OR bond was continued with a pre-trial slated for April 27.

Dillon A. Flatter, 22, of New Madison, faces several charges including possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He could receive up to two and a half years in prison and up to $5,500 in fines with a minimum/mandatory $375 fine for the DUI. An OR bond was continued with a status conference slated for April 27.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_courthouse.pic_.jpg

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

