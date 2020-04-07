DARKE COUNTY — “Typically, this would be the time of year we would rally students, families, and community members together to participate in the We Are The Majority, Drug-Free Awareness Walk,” wrote Kelly Harrison, in an email Monday.

Harrison is the Student Success Liaison for Tri-Village and Arcanum-Butler Schools, Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, who shared how the awareness walk will look a little different this year. First, with a request that families still support We Are The Majority and get out and walk for prevention (while practicing safe social distancing) anytime between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 13, in their neighborhood.

Participants are encouraged to have fun together, to create a poster to show drug-free support, and to snap pictures while walking to submit to the We Are The Majority Facebook event page. Gift cards will be handed out for the best poster, and a random winner will be drawn for participating in the event.

“We thank you for still supporting the youth in Darke County,” wrote Harrison with a reminder to wear your majority shirt or green and purple.

As previously reported, We Are The Majority is an after-school leadership program organized by Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio. The program is open to students throughout the county with a focus on teaching young people to encourage their peers to live drug, tobacco, and alcohol-free.

To learn more ways to talk with your child about drug prevention, check out www.starttalking.ohio.gov with talking points for every age group and a sign up for parent tips.