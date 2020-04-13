Fair board provides brief update

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair Board met in the Spiritual Life Center for last week’s meeting. The extra elbow room allowed the directors to adhere to current social distancing requirements related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Brian Rismiller, fair manager, provided some insight to the meeting, including usual minutes, treasurer’s reports, and accepting bills from the previous month.

Also, the board approved Dr. Terrence Holman as the veterinarian for this year, as well as approved fixing drainage around the gazebo, the hiring of seasonal mowing, and to extend the camping/vendor money owed to “give the public a little more breathing room on their bills.”

Rismiller states if anyone is looking to give up either their vending spot or campsite to let them know as soon as possible as they do have a waiting list.

“Otherwise we are making every effort to keep anyone from losing their location this year,” wrote Rismiller. “We are still anticipating having the 2020 fair and are making plans accordingly.”

