Free food handed out at church

UNION CITY, Ind. — Another area church has been handing out free food to families in need.

The Apostolic Restoration Church at 212 W. Pearl St. has handed out food several times in recent weeks.

The church, pastored by Mark Payzant, is the scene of pickup on selected days. He and wife Suzy usually get the items ready and packed and then deliver the food items to vehicles that stop by out front.

“We’ve even had people walk by and we have given them food,” Susy said.

The food items in their bags vary depending on the donations.

“As long as we have food we are going to try and do this every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.,” she said. “That is all dependent on what we have and if we have an abundance. These hours are tentative.”

She said this past Wednesday night, they gave out food and had some leftover so decided to open it again on Thursday.

Those interested in getting food items and want to find out when they will be given out can call the Payzants at 765-625-1404.

Passersby can’t miss it. A sign is usually outside in front of the store indicating there is free food.

“Whoever comes, we give it to them,” Susy remarked. “One day we were busy the whole time.”

Among the food items given away include eggs, produce, grapes, chips and pretzels, meat sticks, some canned good and soft drinks.

Susy, who also speaks Spanish, indicated the donations come from “their contacts.”

“We even had homemade bread, hundreds of loaves, but we are not able to do that now,” she said. “We’re here to serve.”

The church has been in the building, which was formerly Lions Paints, since 2013.

“God gave us a burden and a call to come here to minister here and the surrounding area,” said Susy, who lives with her husband in Farmland until they can find a property near the church.

Susy Payzant loads bags of free food for a customer who showed up in front of the Apostolic Resurrection Church in Union City, where her husband, Mark, is pastor. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_UCI-FREE-FOOD.jpg Susy Payzant loads bags of free food for a customer who showed up in front of the Apostolic Resurrection Church in Union City, where her husband, Mark, is pastor. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Susy Payzant has quite a few items to fill in bags for famlies in need of food during this pandemic. The food can be picked up in front of her church, Apostolic Resurrection, on West Pearl Street in Union City, Ind., on designated days while they have the donations to do it with. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_UCI-FREE-FOOD-PACKAGING.jpg Susy Payzant has quite a few items to fill in bags for famlies in need of food during this pandemic. The food can be picked up in front of her church, Apostolic Resurrection, on West Pearl Street in Union City, Ind., on designated days while they have the donations to do it with. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.