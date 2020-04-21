Ansonia seniors saluted

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School joined the movement across Ohio and lit up Tiger Stadium Monday night to honor seniors in the Class of 2020 at Ansonia, who, along with millions of others, have been affected by the quarantine during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Quite a few seniors gathered in the parking lot of the school and were honored by passersby blowing horns, shout-outs and waving at them for about 20 minutes.

“This was something we were planning on doing later this week but when we saw OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass mentioned a lot of schools were doing it, Mr. Robson (Jim, high school principal) and I decided it best to join the movement.” said Ansonia Athletic Director Matt Macy.

In efforts to hold this event, the public was encouraged to turn on the outdoor lights at their households Monday evening at 8:20 to honor the class of 2020.

Why that particular time? In military time, 8:20 p.m. is equivalent to 2020, on that, the 20th day of April, and the observance lasted 20 minutes.

The scoreboard on the football field was brightly lit, featuring the numbers 20.

The event was designed to say, “Seniors, thank you for all you have done for your school and community. We will continue to find ways to honor you and your accomplishments in any and every way we can.”

Around the state, at the same time, area athletic fields, gymnasiums, schools and local supporters turned on their lights.

Ansonia Superintendent Jim Atchley said an estimated 54 seniors are expected to graduate, pending their completion of requirements.

Atchley said that right now, there is no date set for Ansonia’s graduation ceremony.

“Hopefully we can do something in June or July, depending on restrictions,” Atchley said.

The scoreboard on the football field was bright and covered with the numbers 20 to honors Ansonia’s graduating seniors Monday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_ANSONIA-SCOREBOARD.jpg The scoreboard on the football field was bright and covered with the numbers 20 to honors Ansonia’s graduating seniors Monday night. Courtesy photo Here is an aerial shot of the Ansonia seniors who gathered Monday night to be honored by the community and staff at the school. A graduation date has not been set yet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_ANSONIA-AERIAL-SENIORS.jpg Here is an aerial shot of the Ansonia seniors who gathered Monday night to be honored by the community and staff at the school. A graduation date has not been set yet. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.