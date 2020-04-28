Driver airlifted after vehicle crashes into creek

ROSSBURG — A Portland, Indiana man was airlifted for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was operating traveled off the road and landed into a creek.

At approximately 6:52 a.m., emergency personnel from Union City Rescue, Ansonia Fire Department, and CareFlight responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 13100 Block State Route 49 on a single-vehicle injury crash.

According to the DCSO, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a 2002 White Kia Optima, driven by Edward Ramirez, 39, of Portland, Ind., was traveling south on State Route 49 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a creek bed. He was treated on the scene by Union City Rescue prior to being transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

State Route 49 remained closed while the wreckage was removed from the creek, and Deputies conducted an investigation into the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_Comer.second.crash_.jpg.jpg