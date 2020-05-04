Allegations of non-compliance top court

GREENVILLE — Allegations of parole violations and a new indictment brought an area man before Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Thursday.

Russell E. Baker Jr., 41, of Greenville, currently under community control supervision for domestic violence, an amended first-degree misdemeanor, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein from the Darke County jail. He faced allegations of non-compliance that includes an assault that transpired earlier this year, a pursuit in November, and failure to report since October 2019.

Jesse Green, assistant prosecuting attorney, cited Baker as unable to conform to the terms of probation and recommended a $15,000 bond.

“He’s not been arraigned yet on the new case,” continued Green in regards to a pending charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

Baker cited the pending charge as “all news to me,” as he faces up to three years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Bond was set at $12,000 with a probable cause and disposition hearing, as well as a pretrial conference slated for May 29.

Also appearing in court via video from the county jail were the following:

*Joshua A. Combs, 42, of Greenville, for possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He faces up three years of incarceration and a $10,000 fine. He was released on an own recognizance bond with a pretrial conference slated for June 15.

*Kevin M. Powell, 28, of Greenville, on allegations of non-compliance on an original two-count charge of possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies. Allegations include testing positive for various illegal drugs and failure to report. A blanket bond of $13,000 was set with incarceration to continue until in-house treatment could be arranged. A probable cause and disposition hearing is slated for June 12.

Baker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_4.30.20.Baker_.Russell.E.Jr_.mug_.jpg.jpg Baker Combs https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_4.30.20.Combs_.Josh_.A.mug_.jpg.jpg Combs Powell https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_4.30.20.Powell.Kevin_.M.mug_.jpg.jpg Powell

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.