Multiple departments respond to blaze

BRADFORD — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a house fire late Monday evening in Bradford.

Kaleb Huff, 12, died as a result of the fire that started in the rear of the house at 420 N. Miami Ave. around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Todd Tennant.

The fire spread from the first floor of the two-story structure when the call came in, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Huff was one of seven people in the home at the time of the fire. According to Duchak, some residents were forced to jump from upstairs windows or climb to the roof. Three of the occupants were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from running from the fire.

Duchak said it was determined that a family member, Kaleb Huff, was unaccounted for and may have been trapped inside the residence. He was found deceased in an upper bedroom of the structure.

The Division of the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and is investigating the cause and origin of the fire along with fire investigators from the sheriff’s office.

Bradford, Covington, and Piqua fire departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters from Bradford, Covington, and Piqua battle a house fire in the 400 block of N. Miami St. in Bradford on Monday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_050420mju_fire_bradford1.jpg Firefighters from Bradford, Covington, and Piqua battle a house fire in the 400 block of N. Miami St. in Bradford on Monday night.

By Michael Ullery and Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.