Hooked On Fishing canceled

WAYNE LAKES — This year’s Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs sessions have been canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The event is generally scheduled for every Wednesday in June and July from 8:39 to 11:30 a.m. at Iroquois Lake off of State Route 121.

Organizer John Winger, who is having some physical issues health-wise, some of the volunteers and Wayne Lakes Mayor Linda Clark made this decision for the safety of the participants.

Whether it even happens at all this year depends on national virus-related events.

Winger, who has been with the Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs program, was involved in the Dayton program at Metro Park before forming the one in Darke County 16 years ago with the help of former DARE Officer Don Drew.

This free program is open to boys and girls 5 to 15 years old, and all children must be accompanied by an adult through the program. There is a limit of five children per adult.

“I get a lot of volunteers,” said Winger, who said there are 500 youngsters involved each year.

Limited fishing equipment is available at these sessions, so guests are invited to bring their own fishing equipment.

The Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs educational program teaches personal safety, responsibility, fishing fundamentals and much more.

If it cannot happen this year, Winger is hoping it will resume next year.

Those wanting more information, may call Winger at 937-678-7864.

Provided photo HOFNOD is a free program with a curriculum that includes lessons on making wise decisions, taking care of the environment and many lessons about fishing. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_hooked-on-fishing-1.jpg Provided photo HOFNOD is a free program with a curriculum that includes lessons on making wise decisions, taking care of the environment and many lessons about fishing. Provided photo Pictured are youngsters and adult accompaniment who gathered at Iroquois Lake in Wayne Lakes for the Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs (HOFNOD) program in 2016. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_hooked-on-fishing-2.jpg Provided photo Pictured are youngsters and adult accompaniment who gathered at Iroquois Lake in Wayne Lakes for the Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs (HOFNOD) program in 2016.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

