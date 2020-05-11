2020 Fair plans continue

DARKE COUNTY — With the Great Darke County Fair less than four months away, those in charge of the event are proceeding with plans to conduct a fair despite the current restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fair Manager Brian Rismiller said “We’re planning on it being ‘business as usual’ unless somebody tells us something different. I feel we’re going to have some sort of a fair no matter what. There are some (social distancing) restrictions which we might have to do.”

Some Ohio fairs have announced plans to scale back this summer, particularly ones which begin earlier, such as those in Harrison, Marion and Paulding Counties, which will still host junior fairs, but will be otherwise closed to the public.

Rismiller wished to reassure both fairgoers and fair vendors there is no risk involved in purchasing tickets or locations.

“Vendor locations will be refunded, campsites will be refunded, concert tickets will be refunded — we plan on refunding people if we don’t have a fair,” he said.

The only exception, he said, will be $20 membership tickets.

“We still have to have an election whether or not there is a fair, so people will have to buy those tickets,” he added.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding what will happen in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic between now and August, Rismiller said there seems to be no current indication that vendors are dropping out.

“Everyone who normally would be here, I believe is going to be here,” he said.

In other fair news, the Fair Board announced a $50,000 Ohio Department of Agriculture grant awarded to the fair will be applied to the costs of the replacement Swine Barn, which was destroyed by arson October 25, 2018.

For the most up-to-date Darke County Fair news, go to the fair’s website at www.darkecountyfair.com or visit the fair’s Facebook page.

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

