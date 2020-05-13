Two similar forgery cases in county court

GREENVILLE — Two men with similar charges of forgery made an initial appearance in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday and Tuesday via videoconference.

Caleb J. Warrender, 22, of Niles, made the first appearance at the start of the week with Magistrate Georganne E. Huber presiding.

According to Magistrate Huber, the defendant faces two counts forgery, and one count theft, all fifth-degree felonies.

The indictment, filed at the end of last year, alleges Warrender forged checks from an area business in the amounts of $2850.25 and $3,080.25 in July 2019. He faces up to 12 months of incarceration and a $2,500 fine for each charge.

Warrender was released on an own recognizance bond with his next court appearance slated for June 12.

On Tuesday, Zackary J.T. Woomer, 21, of Warren, went before Judge Jonathan P. Hein on similar charges of forgery and theft from the same area business. He was released on an OR bond with his next court appearance slated for June 5.

Reminder: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Darke County Common Pleas Court maintains regular business hours and judicial services but also limits personal appearances where possible. According to Ohio Supreme Court guidance, decisions concerning remote or personal appearances are made on a case by case basis.

