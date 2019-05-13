ALMA MILLER

VERSAILLES – Alma Roberta (York) Miller, 88 of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019, at 6 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Webster, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lowell and Loretta (Davidson) York. She worked at York’s Grocery in Webster, Red Elson Grocery, Paul Sherry Grocery, Poultry Producers, and cleaned houses.

She was a member of Versailles United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and custodian; she was very active in the Easter Market at church and baked angel food cakes; she was the President of U.W. Society; and a member of the Greenville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother: Richard York.

She is survived by her Husband: Robert C. Miller of Versailles whom she married November 26, 1949; her daughter and son in law: Sally &and David Keiser of Versailles; her grandchildren and spouses: Matthew and Jodi Keiser of Fort Loramie, Kristen and Jeffry Weaver of Troy; great-grandchildren: Joel, Zachary, Ethan, Kylie, Lilly, McKenna, & Brantley; close family friend: David Nixon; sisters in law: Janice York, and Norma Brumbaugh; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio with Pastor Chuck MacKeen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday May 13, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at the funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Youth for Christ; Big Brothers Big Sisters Shelby Darke County; or Versailles Area Museum. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com