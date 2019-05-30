Council discusses recent weather, former village hall

ARCANUM — Weather-related concerns were part of the village council meeting Tuesday evening.

After storms tore through parts of the Miami Valley, leaving one person dead in Mercer County, memories of the EF-3 tornado that hit Arcanum in1992 was shared during public commentary.

“In the event of catastrophic failure, do we have a plan in place?” asked Arcanum resident David Kessler.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler explained the mutual aid agreements in place for the village infrastructure including American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), WARN Ohio, and an operating agreement with the EMA office, citing the 1992 tornado changed a lot of things. “So we have a contingency plan.”

Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle took this moment to encourage everyone to sign-up for CodeRED, an app that delivers location-specific and time-sensitive information to anyone opted into the service.

Many in attendance were already using the service and had received notifications during the previous evening storms.

Bill Kessler was pleased with the CodeRED system response, stating they were fortunate the storms missed the village and, “Really happy with the systems we have in place.”

Along with the weather, concerns regarding the pending new administration building were voiced during the meeting.

David Kessler asked the council to take a couple of steps back, even if it results in construction delays on the new administration building. Further stating, should council move forward to at least make it a public choice on its location.

Several residents in attendance agreed in regards to location, offering potentials throughout Main Street as opposed to back roads.

Concern regarding the future of the former town hall was also shared by attending residents, with Linda Brown citing the difficult job ahead of the council members.

Brown grew up in Arcanum, sharing how she passed the former village hall every day on her way to school as a child.

“That building means something to me,” said Brown, with concerns on potential taxes and what she feels is a lack of the village’s ability to grow.

Referencing David Kessler’s previous statement, Brown continued, “Unfortunately, there is going to be a lot more people leaving if we don’t step back.”

Mayor Baumle responded with new home development showcasing growth before Bill Kessler provided an update on the industrial park. A recent listing with Ohio Means Jobs resulted in six business inquiries, including one response with a potential for 175 jobs.

“We’re now being seen,” continued Bill Kessler. “We are responding to those requests, and we are continuing to put this industrial park out there.”

Also discussed:

• Passage of a resolution to authorize the village administrator to enter into a lease agreement with Hometown Cable Company, LLC.

• Bridge work begins on Alternate State Route 49 between Albright Road and Pearl Street on June 3 and will last 14 days with a total closure

• New business Main Street Pizza and Carryout on South Main Street is open with a pending date for a ribbon cutting

Council meetings are held every second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. The village currently is running operations at All American Clothing Company, 1 Pop Rite Drive.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com.

