Hein hears several related cases

Greenville — Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein heard several related cases Thursday and Monday.

On Thursday, Makayla D. Riggs, 22, of Union City, Ohio, gave a change of plea.

According to Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby, Riggs and two co-defendants were indicted for burglary, a third-degree felony, in December.

The state recommended community control sanctions as opposed to prison if Riggs plead guilty to the charge.

Facing a potential maximum penalty of three years in prison, $10,000 fine, and three years of probation after completing her sentence, Riggs gave a guilty plea.

Upon questioning if she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Riggs responded she was not. However, after the pretrial supervision report, she admitted to the recent use of marijuana, meth, and heroin, leading to her being taken into custody.

On Monday, Krista L. Baker, 20, of Winchester, Ind., was brought before Judge Hein for sentencing.

Baker was indicted for burglary, a third-degree felony, in December.

Along with Riggs, Baker and a third defendant had stolen a television from a family member recently admitted to a nursing home.

The intent, according to Ormsby, was to sell the television for drugs.

Given Baker’s guilty plea in April, Hein ordered community control sanctions for 60 months, 100 hours community service, and court costs.

Also appearing in court on Monday was April R. Mangas, 46, of Greenville.

Mangas gave a change of plea for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett, Mangas, along with two co-defendants broke into a vacant house south-east of Greenville and were subsequently caught by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When confronted, the defendants were found to have removed property from the residence that did not belong to them and did not have permission to take it.

Mangas plead no contest to the charge, stating she was leaving it in the hands of the court and was released on her own recognizance with a sentencing date slated for August 22.

The court went on to hear via video from the Darke County jail, a change of plea from Justin S. Gantt, 38, of Greenville.

Gantt was indicted back in December for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was one of the defendants charged along with Mangas.

Gantt gave a no contest plea to the charge as he faced a maximum penalty of twelve months in prison and a $2500 fine.

Gantt’s sentencing is scheduled for August 22.

Riggs taken into custody upon admittance

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937-548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.