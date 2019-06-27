Baumle to run for mayor

ARCANUM — Current appointed village mayor Gregory T. Baumle has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the mayoral seat. He made the decision after Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I wanted to decide by July 1,” said Baumle, explaining it was not only a family decision but a legacy given a number of family members are or have been in public or military service, including his father serving on village council. “It’s in my blood to serve.”

Baumle, 41, grew up in Payne, a village in Paulding County, moving into the Dayton region in 2000 to work at the Dayton Fire Department. He moved with his family outside of Arcanum in 2008 and is currently a battalion chief with the Huber Heights Fire Department. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and associates in fire science. He is a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Sons of the American Legion, Arcanum VFW Boosters, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greenville, and the International Association of Firefighters Alumni.

Baumle was appointed by the council to replace Mayor Judith Foureman, who resigned her position, in January. He first became a member of council in May 2017, replacing former council member Julie Willis.

Baumle states the first six months as the appointed mayor were a challenge with a search for a fiscal officer and the ongoing new police chief search, along with two major projects – the new village building and wastewater treatment plant. However, he feels the village is getting over the “hump” and wants to devote time to economic development.

“When the industrial park takes off that will be the catalyst for Arcanum,” said Baumle, as the village is currently waiting on a tenant for the 55-acre industrial park. He would also like to see other amenities available in the village.

Overall, the experience has been a unique opportunity, says Baumle, who cites the positive things going on in the village is a driving force.

“I have a really good staff. I have a good council,” said Baumle who appreciates the community attending council meetings, sharing concerns and providing input. “I think the skies the limit and we are moving in a really good direction.”

Skies the limit as village moves in good direction

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

